VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help launch and run a new monthly street market in Saltash town centre.
Following successful trial events last year, Community Enterprises PL12 is working with the Saltash Town Team to create a long-term, sustainable future for regular markets in the town.
Organisers hope the markets will become a permanent feature of Saltash’s revived high street, boosting footfall and supporting local traders.
Community Enterprises PL12 already runs the town’s Community Shop and Community Kitchen and says it is well placed to expand its support for the area.
Residents willing to give a few hours each month are being invited to get involved. Richard Bickford said anyone interested in joining can contact him by email [email protected] or via the company’s Facebook page.
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