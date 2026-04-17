SALTASH Town Council (STC) has intensified its fight over the proposed sale of Burraton Field, sending a strongly worded letter to Cornwall Council warning that the handling of the issue has raised serious concerns over transparency, governance and trust in public decision-making.
The authority says the matter is hugely important to Saltash residents and now goes far beyond one parcel of land. Councillors argue it strikes at the heart of how decisions are made, how communities are consulted and whether confidence can be maintained between Cornwall Council, Saltash Town Council and the wider public.
In the letter to senior Cornwall Council officers Phil Mason, Strategic Director for Sustainable Growth and Place, and Paul Grant, Service Director for Legal and Assurance, members said they felt it necessary to “stress the importance” of the issue.
They wrote: “This issue is of significant importance to both the Town Council and residents of Saltash. It raises fundamental questions of transparency, governance and confidence in public decision-making, as well as the relationship between Cornwall Council, the Town Council, and the wider community.”
At the centre of the dispute is the lower part of Burraton Field, where supermarket giant Aldi has been linked with possible future development.
STC says the process followed over the potential disposal of the site “has let down both Aldi and the residents”. It added the situation had also brought “disrepute on the Town Council due to statements contained in the report for the Individual Decision required to authorise a Conditional Sale agreement.”
Councillors say their concerns date back to summer 2024, when the mayor, deputy mayor and town clerk were given a confidential briefing that Cornwall Council was considering disposing of the property.
The letter states: “Few details were provided, and the impression given was that if anything was to happen further contact would ensue.”
After receiving no updates, members believed the matter had stalled. “No further contact or communication was received, thus the individuals concluded that nothing was progressing.”
However, STC says it later became apparent in late 2025 that Cornwall Council had been holding confidential discussions with Aldi for around a year following an unpublicised Individual Decision by the council leader.
That revelation triggered fresh anger. Most seriously, councillors say the report supporting that decision stated STC had been consulted and was “broadly in support” of the potential disposal. However, STC reject that claim stating: “the existence of the report itself had not even been communicated to anyone at the town council.”
Members also rejected suggestions the wording was simply a minor administrative mistake by officers. They wrote: “Previous response to this issue being questioned was the statement regarding the town council consultation in the report was a minor mistake on the part of the officers producing the report, and wouldn’t have affected the decision – in which case what was the point of a report at all?
“In reality it was a gross misrepresentation of the facts, completely contrary to the actual opinion of the Town Council they became aware of it.”
STC also criticised the publication of a statutory notice in the Cornish Times in July 2025 under Section 123 requirements of the Local Government Act.
The authority says the notice may have met the minimum legal requirement, but no wider effort was made to ensure local people were aware of it.
Councillors say the lack of openness has had serious consequences. They wrote: “The overall lack of any transparency or communication following the initial confidential briefing has meant that there has been no opportunity to identify community concerns about the scheme at an early stage, as intended in the legislation.”
STC says this has created confusion for all sides, leading to “misapprehension on the parts of the developers that the scheme would be viewed favourably, and concern amongst the community that deals have been concluded in secret.”
Warning of further fallout, members added: “This is a most unsatisfactory situation and may now lead to much entirely avoidable consequences if a planning application is forthcoming.”
The council has now formally requested an urgent meeting with Cornwall Council officers and decision-makers. It says the purpose would be to clarify the process followed, understand how inaccuracies in the Individual Decision report came to be included, and discuss how the concerns of STC and the community can now be properly addressed.
Councillors warned: “It is essential these issues are resolved constructively and without further delay, in order to avoid compounding the difficulties that have arisen already. It must be stressed the current situation is untenable.”
The letter continues: “Without urgent dialogue and clarity, there is a real risk of further reputational damage, community distrust, and entirely avoidable complications should a planning application be submitted and approved.”
STC has also raised concerns over the current state of Burraton Field, claiming heavy vehicle use has left the surface dangerous. Members are asking Cornwall Council to reinstate the land by flattening rutted tracks, clearing stony patches and carrying out appropriate re-turfing so the field can be used safely.
In a further development, STC says it has received confirmation a request has been submitted for Burraton Recreational Ground/Playing Field to be considered for inclusion on Cornwall Council’s List of Assets of Community Value. If approved, that could provide stronger community protections over the future of the site.
Cornwall Council have been asked to comment, but have yet to respond.
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