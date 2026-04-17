FRESH vandalism has once again hit public toilet facilities in Saltash, forcing closures and deepening concerns over a persistent wave of criminal damage that is straining council resources and frustrating local residents.
Saltash Town Council confirmed that the Belle Vue public toilets were vandalised on the evening of Wednesday, April 15, resulting in the immediate closure of the accessible toilet while urgent repairs and safety checks are carried out. The council says the facility will remain shut until it is confirmed safe to reopen.
The incident follows disruption at the Longstone public toilets last month after being targeted in a separate act of vandalism. That damage required both repair work and a deep clean.
Officials say the repeated incidents are part of a wider pattern of anti-social behaviour affecting public spaces across the town and surrounding areas.
Saltash Town Council said it is “very disappointed” by the latest damage and stressed the wider impact on the community. A spokesperson said acts of vandalism not only disrupt services but also place unnecessary pressure on already stretched budgets, diverting money away from other essential local projects.
“Due to ongoing vandalism, particularly over the Easter holidays, Saltash Town Council is working directly with the police to help find a longer-term solution to prevent further incidents,” said a spokesperson.
“We know this is frustrating for residents and visitors alike, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to keep these facilities open, clean, and safe for everyone to use.
The latest incidents echo growing concerns raised last year, when a rise in vandalism and graffiti was reported across Saltash, Callington and Liskeard. In Callington, damage at Saltash Road Recreation Ground saw children’s play equipment destroyed, while Liskeard’s Thorn Park also suffered repeated attacks that forced sections of the site to be temporarily closed.
Saltash has not been immune, with Longstone Park previously affected by graffiti, damaged equipment and overturned bins, prompting warnings from councillors that the pattern of behaviour was becoming increasingly difficult and costly to manage. CCTV evidence from earlier incidents has been passed to police, but councils say the financial burden of repairs continues to fall on local taxpayers.
Saltash Town Council says it is now working directly with Devon and Cornwall Police to help identify a longer-term solution to the issue, as well as to prevent further incidents and repeated closures of key public facilities.
The council says its priority is to keep public toilets and community spaces open, clean and safe, but acknowledges that ongoing vandalism is making that increasingly difficult.
They have, however, offered the following update on the status of facilities across the town.
Longstone Park, Waterside and Alexandra Square toilets are all open and fully operational. The Guildhall toilets are open during normal public opening hours, while Isambard House toilets are open when Trackside Café is operating.
Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or damage to the authorities. The council says public support is vital in helping protect shared spaces.
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