EIGHT derelict homes in Saltash that have stood empty for years are finally being brought back to life in a major regeneration project welcomed by neighbours.
Work has now started at the rundown River View properties, which had fallen into disrepair and become a persistent eyesore for local residents.
The site has been acquired by Harbour Housing, which plans to convert the empty homes into high-quality supported accommodation for people leaving hospital, those at risk of homelessness and residents with adult social care needs.
Early works are already under way, with contractors clearing overgrown gardens, removing waste and tidying the neglected site as preparations gather pace.
Surveys are also being carried out, including bat assessments, ahead of a future planning application for rear extensions as part of the wider redevelopment.
Residents living nearby have been consulted from the outset, with neighbours invited to view design mock-ups for the refurbished homes and proposed garden layouts. Parking and day-to-day practical issues have also been discussed.
For many in the area, the start of works marks the end of years of frustration over the abandoned properties.
Sharon Stone, who lives opposite the homes, said she fully backed the plans.
“Everybody deserves a second chance; everybody needs help at some stage in their lives and why shouldn’t they receive it on this estate?” she said.
“I’ve been reassured the flats will be absolutely gorgeous and there will be help on site. I have no qualms about this project and think it’s fantastic.”
A Harbour Housing spokesperson said: “This is about bringing empty homes back into use and creating safe, well-managed accommodation for people who need it most, while improving the local environment for existing residents.”
If approved, the transformation will replace a row of neglected buildings with modern supported homes and give one of Saltash’s most blighted sites a fresh future.
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