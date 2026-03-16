The news comes at a time when multiple police forces across the country have warned rural households about oil theft, issuing warnings and urging people to lock their tanks and consider installing security measures. A spate of thefts have recently been reported, with country homes being targeted by oil thieves who are exploiting the surge in energy prices by selling stolen fuel on the black market. Two men were arrested in Nottinghamshire last week on suspicion of theft of oil. The Countryside Alliance has re-issued its oil theft prevention guide for rural households, which can be found here.