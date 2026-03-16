THE Countryside Alliance has said despite announcing a support package for those with oil heating, the government needs to provide more clarity for those who are struggling with soaring fuel costs.
On March 16, the Prime Minister announced that the government would be committing £53-million to a support package for those who rely on oil to heat their homes. It comes amid rising oil costs as a result of growing tensions across the world.
Despite welcoming the announcement of the support investment, the Countryside Alliance is urging the government to provide further detail for rural households struggling with soaring fuel costs.
Millions of rural people are off the mains gas grid and rely on heating oil to keep their homes warm. Since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, prices have doubled in some areas, placing immediate financial pressure on households already facing higher living costs. Around 1.5-million households are reliant on heating oil, and are therefore not protected by the energy price cap - the impact on rural communities is severe.
Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said that ministers need to ensure that support arrives quickly in order to ensure that inequality in rural areas does not grow any further.
He said: “£53-million in support is welcome, but ministers will need to ensure that help arrives quickly for the households that need it most. Rural poverty often goes unseen, but it is driven by exactly this sort of inequality.
“The commitment to take legal action against suppliers who cancelled orders and hiked prices is significant, and the fuel duty freeze until September is vital for rural households, where driving is essential for work, healthcare, and daily life.”
The news comes at a time when multiple police forces across the country have warned rural households about oil theft, issuing warnings and urging people to lock their tanks and consider installing security measures. A spate of thefts have recently been reported, with country homes being targeted by oil thieves who are exploiting the surge in energy prices by selling stolen fuel on the black market. Two men were arrested in Nottinghamshire last week on suspicion of theft of oil. The Countryside Alliance has re-issued its oil theft prevention guide for rural households, which can be found here.
The Countryside Alliance has said that further issues remain unaddressed following the Prime Minister's announcement. The organisation has expressed its concerned that support schemes should not overlook other off-grid households. Around 200,000 rural homes rely on LPG, yet these households have not been mentioned in today’s announcement. Like heating oil users, they face volatile prices and limited access to affordable fuel.
A spokesperson from the organisation said: “The Countryside Alliance has been raising these concerns directly with government, highlighting the disproportionate impact of energy price increases on rural communities. The alliance urges ministers to move swiftly to ensure that support reaches all vulnerable off-grid households and that market abuses by suppliers are fully investigated.”
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