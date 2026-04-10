LAND for a new primary school and nursery in Bodmin will be transferred to Cornwall Council as part of a 58-home development approved for the town.
Wain Homes has secured conditional planning permission for the scheme on a 6.7-acre site on Boundary Road. The development, known as Bosvenna Parc, includes a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, with the first homes expected to go on sale in December.
As part of the development, the housebuilder will provide land for a new school alongside financial contributions towards local healthcare and education services. The plans also include public open space, a children’s play area and highways improvements.
However, as part of negotiations with Cornwall Council related to the approval of the development, known locally as Pandarosa Farm, if Cornwall Council has not built on the land within ten years, the developer has the option of purchasing the land back, leaving open the possibility that it could become another site for extra houses.
The developer successfully argued that the provision of the land, in addition to its other contributions would render the development unviable if it was required to include affordable housing on the site - meaning that all 58 houses will be sold as open market dwellings.
Steve Goldsworthy, regional managing director at Wain Homes, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing forward plans that will not only deliver new homes but also support local infrastructure, including land for a new primary school and nursery.
“Bodmin is a well-connected and growing town, and we expect strong interest in the development when homes are released later this year.”
Homes at the site will include energy-efficient features such as solar panels, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.
Wain Homes is currently delivering a number of sites across Cornwall, including developments in St Austell and Liskeard.
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