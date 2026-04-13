The Bodmin neighbourhood policing team at Devon and Cornwall Police have given details of incidents within the week beginning April 6.
Incidents involved a man who after leaving Bodmin Magistrates Court, attempted to steal the phone of a member of the public, an incident which was witnessed in front of the court.
Other incidents included a man who upon seeing police in the town’s Priory Park open space, went to run away from officers, dropping Class A substances and a mobile phone as they did so.
Upon realising that they had lost their phone, they went to go back and retrieve their items, only to find police had collected them, with the man promptly arrested.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: “Just a highlight of some of the jobs this last week. Some individuals make it a little easier.
“While passing Priory Park a male decided to start running from police, (not suspicious).
“While officers went to collect these items, he’s decided to come back for his mobile resulting in an arrest.
“Another male having left Bodmin Magistrates Court has decided to steal a member of public’s phone, in front of the court. He was arrested and will appear in court on Monday. Again.
“This evening [Sunday, April 12] officers have stopped a youth after he was walking around Bodmin with a giant “bong.” When he was searched a knuckleduster was located. He was arrested.”
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