AN illegal rave on moorland in Cornwall disrupted people’s sleep and could be heard for miles around.
People in the area around the Clay Country village of Roche took to social media after they were woken up by a thumping bass noise in the early hours of Sunday.
One person who was woken up at around midnight went to investigate the source of the racket and came across around 50 to 60 people and 20 to 30 vehicles in the Tregoss Moor area on Goss Moor. The person reported that some vehicles had been driven onto the moorland which is home to cattle and ponies.
A sound system was pumping out a huge amount of noise at the illegal gathering.
The event continued throughout the night and into the morning, with some event-goers seen laying on the ground, apparently asleep.
People in houses in the Roche area said they were being driven crazy by the noise during the night.
One person said the music had been “driving us mad all night – no sleep”.
Another said they had been woken at around 2.30am and a further person had been kept awake since before 4am.
The rave was reported by local people to Devon and Cornwall Police and officers went to the scene in the early hours.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called at around 2am on Sunday, April 12, to reports of an unlicensed music event taking place at Tregoss Moor, near Roche, St Austell.
“It was estimated that around 60 people were in attendance. Officers engaged with individuals at the site, which led to the music volume being reduced.
“The event concluded mid-morning and officers remained on site to ensure those who were driving were fit to do so and that the site was properly cleared. It has been secured by Natural England.”
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