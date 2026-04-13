ENQUIRIES are continuing into an incident in which a brick was thrown at a train in St Austell, with British Transport Police (BTP) appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
The train, which was bound for Plymouth, was damaged and had to be taken out of service.
A BTP spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line in St Austell at 6.25pm on April 6 following reports that a brick had been thrown at a train.
“Thankfully, no-one sustained any injuries. Officers quickly attended and conducted a full search of the area, however, the suspects had left the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting ref 508 of 06/04/26.”
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