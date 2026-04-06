Callington join primary rugby contest
Tavistock Rugby Club hosted the Primary Schools Tag Rugby Tournament recently.
Twenty teams from the area took part in the competition on Tuesday, March 17, including guests from Cornwall and Okehampton areas.
The teams were Horrabridge (four squads), Tavistock, Meavy (three), St Andrew’s (two), Gulworthy (two), Lamerton, Mary Tavy & Brentor, St Peter’s, Lifton, Callington, Copper Valley (Gunnislake) and St Joseph’s (two).
The morning saw pool games to decide the afternoon fixtures. Four trophies are awarded at this annual tournament.
The large schools cup was competed for by Horrabridge A, Tavistock, St Andrew’s A & B and St Peter’s. The winning team, Horrabridge A was only separated from runners-up, St Andrew’s A by scoring two more tries. Both teams won three games and drew against each other.
The small schools cup was won by Meavy A while the runner-up was St Joseph’s A. The other teams were Lifton, Meavy B and Gulworthy.
The separate trophy competition was fought by Callington, Copper Valley, Mary Tavy & Brentor, St Joseph’s B and Horrabridge C. Runners-up were Horrabridge C, while the winners of the trophy were St Joseph’s B.
Meavy C, Lamerton, Horrabridge B & D and a joint Lamerton/Gulworthy team played for the fourth and final Vase, which was won by Horrabridge B with Meavy C runners-up.
Every participant was given a certificate with details on the back of how to contact the rugby club if they are interested in taking their tag rugby further. Trials are free (up to four sessions).
Connon Methodist Church, St Pinnock
ON April 10 the Mens Lunch Club will meet at 11.30am.
The April 12, Sunday service will be a local arrangement at 10am. Finally, on April 13 the Knit and Natter group will meet from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
St Ive village services
THE united morning service to be held at St Ive Village Hall, on Sunday, April 12, at 10.30am.
This will be led by Mr Julian Langston. Tea/coffee, will be served following the service. All are welcome.
Advance notice: An 'All in the April evening' concert will be given by Valley Voices. On Saturday, April 18, starting at 7pm. Held at St Ive Parish Church.
Linkinhorne church services
St Melor's Church - morning pray on Mondays weekly. Sunday, April 12, Holy Communion at 11am.
St Paul's, Upton Cross - informal worship on Sunday, April 12, at 10am.
Drop in Cafe - 3pm to 4pm every Thursday during school term.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
On Saturday, March 28, another very successful Family Fun Bingo evening took place.
It was very well attended and it raised £800 for the hall funds. Chairman Andrew Davy thanked committee member Julia Bath for her hard work in organising the event.
Thanks were also extended to everyone for their help in any way, those who gave prizes and to Sue Davies who provided the delicious cakes for the refreshments as usual.
There was a surprise for Zena Jones too who has recently retired from the hall committee, and was presented with gifts in appreciation and thanks for 50 years dedication.
Known as "The Duck Lady" she hopes that many people will continue to sponsor a duck for just £1 for the annual Duck Race in Parson's Meadow at the Annual Summer Fayre in July.
Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine
PAT Newsome extends thanks to everyone in Linkinhorne and beyond who kindly contributed to making the collection of Easter Eggs to be sent to the children of Ukraine such a huge success.
There will be many delighted children this Easter who otherwise whould have been disappointed.
To make sure the Easter eggs reach Ukraine on time, trip number 39 went out on March 27, closely followed by trip number 40 on April 3.
Linkinhorne parish council
THE annual meeting will take place on Monday, April 13, at 7pm followed by the council meeting at 7.30pm in the Cross Link Centre at Upton Cross.
Lanreath Football Club
THE Lanreath Football Club 150 Draw March results are: 1st, Dan Pulford £30; 2nd, Linda Firman £20; 3rd, Chloe Collins £10.
Cleerway Community Church
THE congregation at Cleerway Community Church, St Cleer, meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and includes cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship begins at 10.30am for approximately an hour. Everyone is welcome.
Display in Gulworthy village hall
A FREE event for art lovers was staged in a village hall over Easter when a group of artists exhibited their work and met visitors.
The four-day event ran over the Easter weekend (Friday, April 3 to Monday, April 6) bringing together about 20 artists to Gulworthy Parish Hall.
The artists make up a collective called Artansa, which is based on Dartmoor, West Devon and the Tamar Valley. Their work spans painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, books, jewellery and work which defies categorisation.
Photographer Helen Jackson, among the exhibitors, said: “The exhibition reflects Artansa’s core ethos, supporting difference, individuality and high-quality artistry, rather than a single style or theme.”
“Art at Easter offers visitors the chance to discover something unexpected, a thoughtful, varied and genuinely local exhibition reflecting the breadth of contemporary independent art being created in the region.”
Unlike conventional art fairs or seasonal shows, Art at Easter was designed as a ‘hybrid’ event where visitors could enjoy a gallery of work while meeting artists and enjoying homemade Easter refreshments.
Artansa is a volunteer-led collective with income from the event to be reinvested into supporting artists and covering essential costs, keeping participation accessible while maintaining professional standards.
Among the exhibitors were the following:
Carole Cox captures the spirit and essence of wildlife and landscapes by using energetic brush strokes to convey their beauty.
Kevin Tharme is an abstract and conceptual artist based in the Tamar Valley. His work is sparked by questions on social, environmental, psychological, or ethical issues, leading to research, reflection, and often poetry writing, before painting.
Ama Page’s art displays humour, magic, mythology and storytelling in oils, watercolour and mixed media. She draws on dreams, folklore and her passion for the natural world.
Karen Nicol is inspired by pieces of vintage fabric and photographs to sew creations that are quirky, beautiful, magical and sometimes humorous or touching.
Hear about St Paternus Church
COME and find out about the historic church of St Paternus in South Petherwin. On Saturday, April 11, there will be guided tours of the church and refreshments available in the village hall from 1pm to 4pm.
At 1pm Rev Olive Stephens will give an illustrated talk in the hall about the church and its history.
A spokesperson said: “This is also an opportunity for you to have a say in the future of the church. The congregation has dwindled so is it time to say the church is redundant? Or would you be interested in becoming a Friend of the church? It has stood here at the centre of its community for many centuries, but what does the future hold for it? Do come and have your say about whether the church should close or not and help decide on the way forward.”
Police warning after poultry killed
SALTASH police are urging dog owners to keep their pets under close control after reports of poultry being killed in gardens near Salt Mill.
Officers say there is no risk to the public, but several incidents over the past three months have involved a small young black dog straying away from its owner and entering nearby residential gardens.
The incidents are reported to have taken place consistently between 5pm and 6.30pm, prompting concern from local residents and a police appeal for vigilance during walks in the area.
Saltash Police are now asking anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public can contact police on 101 or via the police website, quoting occurrence number 50260084493.
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