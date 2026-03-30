LOCAL historian, photograph collector and Voice reader Barrie Doney has no shortage of pictures and stories from Cornwall’s past, which he shares with Voice Newspaper readers every week. This week’s photograph takes us to St Austell, to see a pub which now lies derelict, pictured in its heyday. Barrie says of this photograph: "The General Wolfe back in the early 1900's on Tidy's Corner. Next door to the General Wolfe was the Globe Inn that also housed Warnes the printers. In front of the General Wolfe was a little building that was W H Smith and tobacconist. “Early in the 1900's they moved to a larger premises on the corner opposite the church.” ( Barrie Doney )