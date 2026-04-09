A MAJOR tabletop gaming tournament has brought players from across the UK to Cornwall, combining competition with vital support for the Armed Forces community.
The “Cornwall Super Bash” saw 120 gamers gather at China Fleet Country Club in Saltash for a three-day Warhammer 40,000 “Super Major” event.
Organised by Company of Makers and Bugle Bat Reps – and funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust – the tournament marked a significant milestone for veteran-focused gaming initiatives.
Delivered as part of the Company of Makers’ ‘Get in the Game’ programme, the event provided fully funded places for serving personnel, veterans and reservists. Organisers say the aim was to use tabletop gaming as a form of informal mental health support, helping participants manage issues such as PTSD and social isolation.
Dean Bennett, managing director of China Fleet Country Club, said: “For many veterans, finding a new community is crucial for their wellbeing. We’re delighted to support work that helps people come out of their shells and thrive through shared interests.”
Alongside its community focus, the tournament attracted strong interest from the wider gaming scene. Players took part in six rounds of competitive play, with organisers aiming to set a new benchmark for UK Warhammer events.
A full hospitality package was included, with catering throughout the weekend and social activities such as a team quiz night helping to build connections between participants.
Steve Bomford from Company of Makers, said: “For many, this isn’t just a game – it’s an outlet for the stresses of life. It helps shift focus away from mental health challenges into something calming and rewarding.”
He added mixing Armed Forces participants with civilian players helped foster friendships and strengthen the growing community.
The event concluded with an awards ceremony, with organisers hailing the tournament as a major success and a potential foundation for future events in Cornwall.
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