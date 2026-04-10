MEMBERS of a running group in St Austell are preparing to take on a half-marathon in support of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) which runs the Little Harbour hospice at Porthpean.
Their running club was set up last year by Ross Camps to create a welcoming space for those new to running, offering encouragement, community and support for every ability.
More than 20 members will be tackling this year’s Plymouth Half-Marathon on Sunday, May 17.
Ross said: “The group may only have laced up their trainers for the first time within the last eight months, but they’ve already proven that heart, humour and determination count for far more than speed.
“What began as a small group of beginners encouraging each other through those early, breathless miles has grown into a community built on resilience, teamwork and a shared belief that anyone can achieve something extraordinary with the right people beside them.”
Inspired by the group’s ethos, CHSW event fundraiser Kiley Pearce introduced members to the charity places available for the half-marathon.
Ross said: “For runners who were complete novices less than a year ago, this is a massive milestone – and they’re doing it for a cause that truly matters. Every mile they run will be in support of Children’s Hospice South West, helping to provide vital care, comfort and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
“Our members may call themselves ‘slow’ but the pace has never been the point. Their journey is about courage, community and showing that progress – no matter how steady – can make a real difference.”
The running group has the word “slow” in its title, going by the name of Slow As Fook.
Little Harbour costs around £4-million a year to run and cares for 110 babies, children and young people and their families across Cornwall and Plymouth.
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