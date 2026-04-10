Each year’s event enables the Eden Project to invest around £7,500 into horticultural improvements. These have included new tree planting at the north gate entrance to enhance the visitor arrival experience while supporting climate resilience and biodiversity. Naturalistic bulb planting has been introduced along verges, using species such as daffodils, tulips and fritillaries to create spring displays and provide food sources for pollinators. This work will continue in 2026, funded in part by the marathon.