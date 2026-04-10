RUNNERS are being invited to take on either the Eden Marathon or the Eden Half-Marathon later this year.
The races, organised in partnership with St Austell Running Club, return to the Eden Project, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, on Sunday, October 18.
The races attract both seasoned athletes and first-time runners looking for a challenge at Cornwall’s biggest running event.
Set against the backdrop of the Clay Country, more than 1,500 participants will get the opportunity to run along a multi-terrain route that takes in reclaimed land, woodland trails and open countryside.
The marathon route is known for its tough climbs and rewarding descents, while the half-marathon provides an equally scenic experience. Both routes start and finish at the Eden Project, with runners cheered on by supporters, who get free entry on the day, in the iconic setting.
Eden Project commercial manager Tracey Smith, who has organised the event with St Austell Running Club since its inception, said: “It’s amazing to think we’re now in our 16th year of running this event, and celebrating 25 years of the Eden Project. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of St Austell Running Club.
“Whether you’re chasing a personal best or taking on your first long-distance run, every step contributes to a lasting, positive impact on nature. We pledge £5 from each entry towards bulb planting and wildflower seeding, helping to create new habitats and enhance the landscape for wildlife and people alike.”
Each year’s event enables the Eden Project to invest around £7,500 into horticultural improvements. These have included new tree planting at the north gate entrance to enhance the visitor arrival experience while supporting climate resilience and biodiversity. Naturalistic bulb planting has been introduced along verges, using species such as daffodils, tulips and fritillaries to create spring displays and provide food sources for pollinators. This work will continue in 2026, funded in part by the marathon.
Tracey said: “As a charity, it’s especially meaningful that participants can raise funds to support Eden’s environmental and community work. In our 25th anniversary year, we’re encouraging runners to fundraise £250, symbolising £10 for each year of Eden’s impact.”
All finishers will receive a themed medal, with a Cornish pasty and beer waiting at the finish line. Cash prizes are awarded to race winners alongside category prizes, and runners benefit from water stations every three miles, isotonic drinks every seven, chip timing and free post-race analysis. Spectators can enjoy the atmosphere with access to Eden’s gardens and biomes included on the day.
The Eden Project is also host to regular nature-based wellbeing activities, including a parkrun, a free weekly 5km community event, where participants enjoy free access to the rest of the site for the day, and yoga in the biomes at various points across the year.
Entries are now open for both the Eden Marathon and Eden Half-Marathon, with early booking recommended because of high demand. Early bird entries opened on April 7, with marathon entry starting from £43 and half-marathon entry from £37.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.