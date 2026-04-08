FORESTRY England has issued a plea to people visiting one of its popular Cornwall woodlands to be mindful when it comes to rubbish.
Cardinham Woods, near Bodmin comprises of a frequently visited series of footpaths, with amenities on offer including an on-site cafe.
However, in light of some users using dog waste bins for litter, forestry chiefs have said that doing so leaves the bins overflowing and increases the risk of harm being caused to animals and the environment.
It added that as well as the impact on animals, unsecured litter also increases the risk of wildfires.
As a result, it is asking people to make sure to only use dog waste bins for their intended purpose and where possible, bring an extra bag for litter and use reusable containers.
A spokesperson for Forestry England said: “All bins in the woods are for dog waste only, while the cafe bins are for cafe waste only. Leaving litter in or beside these bins causes them to overflow and creates a bigger problem for the whole forest.
“Rubbish left on top of bins or next to them is still litter, and it doesn’t stay put. In windy conditions, it can quickly spread into the environment. This spoils the landscape and harms the wildlife that calls the forest home. Animals may mistake litter for food, which can make them ill and spread waste even further.
“Litter can also increase the risk of wildfires and take hundreds of years to break down, damaging natural ecosystems along the way.
“Most of our amazing visitors already take their litter home – thank you.
“We can all do our bit to protect this special place for everyone to enjoy. Bring an extra bag for rubbish, choose reusables where you can and take your litter home Thank you for helping keep the forest full of wonderful surprises, not rubbish.”
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