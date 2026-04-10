A CORNWALL councillor says he will be pushing for major remedial works in the centre of St Austell to be completed quicker than the nearly two years proposed.
Councillors have been briefed on “essential safety works” on the White River Place complex which will disrupt traffic in Trinity Street.
The councillors have been told that the works will affect the street from June 22 until at least April 17, 2028.
The briefing notice to councillors said: “White River Place has been identified as having a type of cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower and which has been determined to be unsafe.”
A huge amount of scaffolding, extending out into Trinity Street, is going to be used for the project and the road will become one way for traffic running from the south to the north with a diversion route for southbound traffic going along Truro Road onto the A3058 and then the A390 around to South Street.
There will be a number of no left/right turn restrictions at junctions and access points along Trinity Street and there will be a parking suspension at the bays on the Trinity Street junction with Truro Road to ensure that HGVs and buses have sufficient turning space to exit the street safely.
Councillors have been told that the works are being carried out under a nationwide fire safety requirement and that they are being managed by Classic Builders.
Cllr Jack Yelland (Reform UK), who represents St Austell Central and Gover, said: “Personally, I feel like two years is a ridiculously long time to have to put up with this. Whilst the works being done are important, there must be ways of getting them done quicker.
“I will be pushing for improvements to the timeline when I meet with the project manager and any relevant Cornwall Council officers.”
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