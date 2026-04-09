AUDIENCES across Cornwall and beyond will be able enjoy a new outdoor retelling of the classic tale Peer Gynt this summer.
The Miracle Theatre production will travel to a host of rural locations, transforming gardens, castles, village greens, and unexpected outdoor spaces into open air theatres.
Launching in June, the tour blends music and storytelling, offering audiences a unique cultural experience. No strangers to rural touring, this will be Miracle’s 47th year taking shows to outdoor places and spaces.
Loosely based on Ibsen’s epic comedy, this famous morality tale is perfect material for Miracle’s highly visual style – physical, funny, surreal and deeply human.
The audience will journey through the dream-like world of Norse mythology, peopled with cranky characters, trolls and other bizarre creatures – a comedy of terrors.
Bill Scott, founder of Miracle Theatre, said: “There’s nothing better than watching an audience settling in ready for the show. It’s a real joy to see people coming together to watch whether we are in a castle, a garden or a village green.”
The theatre company’s work is built around the idea that live arts opportunities should be accessible to everyone in their own communities.
Bill continued: “We’re so grateful to be welcomed into communities up and down the southwest … a huge thank you must go to the venues and community volunteers who help make this happen. The events are wonderful opportunities for friends, families and neighbours to gather and we can’t wait to get started.”
The tour opens at The Minack on Monday, June 8 and ends at Enys Gardens, Penryn on Saturday, August 29. During the summer the show will visit 34 locations across the south west including St Just, Liskeard, Falmouth and Helston.
Full details and ticket information are available at miracletheatre.co.uk/shows/peer-gynt/
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