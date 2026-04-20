A CORNWALL councillor is celebrating after his lost wedding ring was detected on a beach.
James Mustoe, who represents the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, realised he had lost his ring while walking his dogs at Porthpean beach.
After searching without success, he put a shout out on Facebook, subsequently receiving several offers of help.
Members of Cornwall Ring Finders travelled from Launceston with metal detectors and found the ring within 15 minutes.
James said the moment was “absolutely amazing”.
He said: “Thanks so much to everyone who has offered their support and, in particular, David and Den from Cornwall Ring Finders who found it! It really renews your faith in people and our amazing Cornish communities! I will be making a donation to their chosen charities.”
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