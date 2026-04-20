A RUNNER from Cornwall will be taking on the London Marathon for the second year in a row to raise money for the drug and alcohol charity that supported his recovery.
Ross Camps, 41, from St Austell, will be one of tens of thousands pounding the streets of the capital on Sunday (April 26) as he raises money and awareness for WithYou, a charity supporting more than 100,000 people with problems with drugs, alcohol or their mental health across England and Scotland each year.
Ross was helped by WithYou in Cornwall when he was struggling with alcohol and drugs. Now sober, he’s so committed to supporting the charity that helped him, that he’s taking on the gruelling 26.2-mile challenge for the second consecutive year.
Ross said: “It’s my personal experience with WithYou in Cornwall that has led me to run for them, because they helped me. They provided me with a recovery worker and I went to support groups throughout the week. They genuinely helped me and now I want to help them continue that work for others.”
Reina Edmiston, from WithYou, said: “We’re very grateful to Ross for taking on this momentous challenge. Every pound donated will go towards helping people struggling with drug, alcohol and mental health problems.
“A donation of just £10 could help us continue providing support via our webchat service, connecting people with a trained adviser so they can access anonymous support wherever they are. With your generosity, we can continue to offer hope to those who feel there is none. When it comes to creating change, every step counts.”
Ross has a fundraising page at 2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/ross-camps
WithYou operates in more than 120 locations, providing a free and confidential service without judgement to adults and young people experiencing issues with drugs, alcohol or mental health.
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