THE Earth Goddess sculpture, nicknamed the “totem pole”, in the centre of St Austell should go.
That’s the overwhelming view of people who responded to a survey carried out by the newly-formed St Austell Town Team.
The 11.5-metre-tall ceramic artwork was installed in 2022 in Aylmer Square and has since divided opinion.
The survey carried out by the community-led group had 474 responses with around 90 per cent of respondents in favour of the sculpture being removed and relocated. Many felt it was out of place in the town centre due to its scale, appearance and setting.
The town team says it will be carrying the findings forward, presenting them to relevant parties and exploring what next steps can be taken.
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