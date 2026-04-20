CHILDREN across the UK have been invited to join a rainforest live lesson being streamed by the Eden Project, near St Austell.
The charity is running the interactive online lesson inside the tropical rainforest biome in a move designed to inspire youngsters to come together, share and take action in their communities.
Running on Wednesday, April 22, from 10am, the free 45-minute lesson designed for key stages 1 and 2 (ages five to 11) will highlight The Big Lunch and The Big Help Out community initiatives taking place on June 5 to 8.
Sam Kendall, from the Eden Project, said: “We’re inviting children to step into Eden’s incredible rainforest and discover how everything is connected, from the food we eat to the communities we are part of.”
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