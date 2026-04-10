A NEW soft play centre has officially opened at Liskeard Leisure Centre following a major investment of more than £455,000 aimed at improving facilities for families and visitors.
The development forms part of a wider upgrade that also includes a new grab-and-go café and a relocated reception area designed to improve accessibility and the overall visitor experience.
The new soft play zone features a wide range of equipment for children, including slides, climbing frames, a crawl tunnel, revolving doors, ball pit and sensory play areas. Built using durable, high-quality materials, the facility has been designed to cater for both active play and early-years development.
General manager Brett Price said the attraction had been created with fun and safety in mind.
“Our new soft play is safe, colourful and packed with fun features,” he said. “Whether children are climbing, crawling or making new friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”
Alongside the play area, a new café will serve hot drinks, sandwiches, paninis and light snacks, operating under the Better brand, with leisure operator GLL continuing to run the site on behalf of Cornwall Council. Opening hours are 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm at weekends.
The leisure centre’s reception has also been moved to a lower level to improve access for users. James Curry, GLL’s head of service for Cornwall, said the changes formed part of a significant investment in the site.
“At nearly half a million pounds, it’s been a considerable investment that we believe will make a real difference,” he said.
The official opening was carried out by Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty, who welcomed councillors and representatives to the launch. She described the new facility as a major boost for the town, noting that children were already waiting to use the space after the ribbon cutting.
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