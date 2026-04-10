They stated: “This application would be to seek to permit the continued use of the site that is having an impact that is detrimental to the nearby neighbouring properties by way of noise and nuisance including very early in the mornings. The noise report makes assumptions on the basis of the acoustic fence being five metres tall, however this is a three metre high fence. Environmental Health are in receipt of a number of complaints from properties on two different sides of the premises. Our investigation has identified that the noise has not been adequately controlled even following the introduction of the acoustic fence.