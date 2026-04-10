NEARLY 6,000 people have had their say on plans to increase fees for the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry tag scheme by 150 per cent.
A four-week consultation ended on Monday (April 6) with all users of the Tamar Crossings, not just Tamar tag holders, invited to take part.
Initial results will be available at the end of this month and will be used to “help shape” recommendations to the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, which meets next on Friday, June 26.
The committee, which manages and operates the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry on behalf of Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council, put plans to increase the monthly admin charge from 80p to £2 on hold in January after it caused outcry.
Tamar Crossings says the cost of running the Tamar Tag scheme is currently more than the income which comes in from the 52,000 account holders’ fees. The charges have remained stagnant since the tag was introduced in 2014.
Tag holders get half price discount on the £3 bridge crossing, but all users experienced a price increase last year as the money from tolls, used to fund the bridge and ferries, had dropped since covid and financing the crossings became more difficult.
The long-term aim, championed by the joint committee, MPs and campaign groups, is to have the government take over responsibility for the crossings like they did for the Severn Crossings in Wales in 2018 when tolls were abolished.
Tamar Crossings chief officer Philip Robinson said a total of 5,842 survey responses were received, with 3,754 of those providing additional comments.
“The work to analyse responses now starts and some initial findings will be available by the end of April – beginning of May,” he said. “I would like to thank all those who took time to complete the survey and to provide additional comment. Also, those who attended our drop-in sessions and took part in the webinar. This will prove especially helpful in shaping the recommendations that are taken back to the joint committee on June 26.”
Plymouth Labour MPs for Sutton and Devonport and Moor View Luke Pollard and Fred Thomas said in a joint consultation response with Labour MP for South East Cornwall Anna Gelderd: “An increase from 10p to £2 per month may be presented as minor but it is a steep percentage on top of recent toll increases.
“At a time when family finances are already stretched this added pressure is not something we can support.
“For many communities, particularly South East Cornwall, the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry is not optional. They are a daily necessity for getting to work, attending education, accessing healthcare, running businesses and staying connected to family, any increase falls hardest on those with no other choice but to pay.”
They said with tag users accounting for around 61 per cent of crossings in 2024/25 it should be a system to “support our communities, not penalise them.”
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