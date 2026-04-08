A BRAND-new community pottery studio has opened in Liskeard, aiming to bring creativity, connection and wellbeing to the heart of the Cornish town.
The Clay Haven CIC, a not-for-profit space based at the newly developed Liskeard Cattle Market site, is the vision of community arts practitioner and ceramicist Claire Menear.
Designed as an inclusive and welcoming hub, it offers people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to explore creativity through clay, regardless of experience or ability.
From beginner workshops to structured five-week courses and open-access studio memberships, the space has been carefully designed to be as accessible as possible to all. Alongside its creative offer, the studio is also focused on supporting mental health and tackling social isolation through a range of community-led programmes.
For Claire, the project is deeply personal. With a background in mental health, advocacy and community support, she said the idea for The Clay Haven grew from her own experience of how creative spaces can help people reconnect, rebuild confidence and find a sense of belonging.
She said: “The Clay Haven was born from my own experience of how powerful creative spaces can be in helping us reconnect – with ourselves and with others. I wanted to create a space where anyone can walk through the door and feel welcome, regardless of their experience or circumstances.”
The response from the local community has already been overwhelming. Workshops sold out even before the doors officially opened, while a successful crowdfunder attracted strong backing from local residents, artists and organisations keen to see the project succeed. The studio has also received financial support from Cornwall Council’s Social Inclusion Fund, helping to turn the vision into reality.
As well as offering hands-on creative experiences, The Clay Haven is committed to supporting the wider local arts scene. An in-house retail space will showcase and sell work created by Cornish artists, giving makers a platform to reach new audiences and generate income from their craft.
The studio’s official launch event is set to take place at 5pm on Friday, April 24, when the space will formally open to the public. The event will include a special ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Fynn Allen, winner of Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throwdown, marking a significant milestone for the project and the town.
Looking to the future, Claire hopes the space will grow into a thriving creative hub for South East Cornwall, with plans to expand its reach and impact. This includes offering subsidised sessions for those on lower incomes, developing partnerships with local organisations and charities, and creating opportunities for people who may otherwise face barriers to accessing the arts.
She said the long-term ambition is to ensure the studio becomes more than just a place to make pottery, but a supportive community space where people can connect, learn new skills and improve their wellbeing.
She added: “This is about more than pottery. It’s about building community, nurturing confidence and creating a space where people feel they belong.”
For more information, bookings, or to support the project, visit: www.theclayhaven.co.uk
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