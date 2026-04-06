I had the opportunity to meet with MP Stephanie Peacock, Minister for Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth to discuss our local visitor economy as I chaired a meeting of the Visitor Economy Sector Panel. We have been working hard to reimagine tourism locally and develop plans for a sector-led organisation to replace Visit Cornwall. We have achieved a great deal in a very short space of time, and it was great to be able to make the case for how strong the Cornwall visitor economy sector is as the holiday season begins.