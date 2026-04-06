SINCE becoming the Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath, as well as Cabinet member too, I can’t remember a busier or more monumental couple of weeks.
I was invited to join the leader Cllr Leigh Frost to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Cornwall, Plymouth City, Devon County and Torbay councils earlier in March to work together on the major expansion taking place at HMNB Devonport and the Dockyard.
The announced government investment of £4.4-billion over the next decade into Devonport comes with big expectations. Around 7,500 new jobs are anticipated for Cornwall and Devon and with that we expect an increased need for housing, skills programmes and transport improvements cross border. It’s an exciting time, but we need to ensure funding does benefit the whole region as intended.
The Eden Project’s 25-year anniversary celebrations were something to behold. A visit from King Charles III and Queen Camilla were a definite highlight, but also for children from my local Luxulyan School who attended. Eden also hosted the Anthropy - Inspiring a Better Britain conference with a chance to meet with leaders from around the country all working together to build a sustainable and imaginative vision for the UK.
I had the opportunity to meet with MP Stephanie Peacock, Minister for Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth to discuss our local visitor economy as I chaired a meeting of the Visitor Economy Sector Panel. We have been working hard to reimagine tourism locally and develop plans for a sector-led organisation to replace Visit Cornwall. We have achieved a great deal in a very short space of time, and it was great to be able to make the case for how strong the Cornwall visitor economy sector is as the holiday season begins.
The Minster for Communities, Social Cohesion and High Streets, Miatta Fallenbullah MP was also in the Duchy last week and we took the opportunity to walk around St Austell to showcase Chi Austell, the new council building in the town centre. Accompanied by local MP Noah Law, I’m confident both MPs went away much clearer about the unique challenges we face in Cornwall and, hopefully, they will keep that in mind when considering future funding schemes.
Ms Fallenbullah, is also the Minster for Devolution, Faith and Communities and we took the opportunity to discuss Cornwall’s devolution and to press for a Cornwall-only footprint deal. Our desire for a Cornwall-only deal, is rooted in our strong belief in Cornwall’s integrity as a nation. This ties in well with one more really exciting date in the diary; the Cornwall Council presence at a British Embassy event in Paris this month to launch the ‘Year of Cornwall’ at July’s Lorient Interceltic Festival.
Meetings will be held to promote easier Cornish exports, and to explore ways we can promote our businesses and tourism to partner nations. The festival at Lorient will be a great backdrop to celebrate the Year of Cornwall, meet ministers and Celtic partners, as well as showcase the excellent Cornish cultural offerings.
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