PROPOSALS for the transformation of dwellings into a Hospitality Visitor Centre and apartments alongside the construction of a glazed link extension and grass roof distillery building on the Bodmin Jail site have been submitted to Cornwall Council.
However, the plans have been met with an objection by the Environment Agency amid concerns over flooding risk of neighbouring properties.
The owners of Bodmin Jail have submitted a planning application to Cornwall Council seeking permission to undertake the works.
It would accompany the construction of a distillery on site, from which the Jail could produce its own range of alcoholic beverages in addition to providing a facility of interest to visitors to the historic attraction.
In the application, Bodmin Jail told Cornwall Council: “The development seeks to: secure the long-term viable use and conservation of the Grade II listed Chaplaincy and Governor’s House, together with associated heritage assets including the listed boundary wall.
“The distillery has been conceived as an integrated component of the wider Bodmin Jail visitor experience, rather than a standalone attraction. Visitors will utilise the existing established parking and arrival points associated with the Bodmin Jail complex, progressing through a clear and legible sequence of spaces that connect the hotel, visitor experience and distillery offer.
“The proposed use of the Chaplaincy and Governor’s House has been carefully arranged to support both the operational requirements of the distillery and the long-term viable use of the buildings. The ground floor will form part of the visitor experience, accommodating interpretation, tasting and associated public-facing functions, while the upper floors will be brought into residential use.
“These units are intended primarily to support staff associated with the immediate and wider Bodmin Jail site, providing on-site accommodation that assists in the effective management and operation of the attraction. This arrangement ensures active and sustainable use throughout the buildings, while retaining their overall form, character and significance.
“Within the distillery, the internal arrangement is structured to enable views of the production process from designated visitor areas, including a viewing gallery and tasting space. This approach supports the operational requirements of the distillery while providing an accessible and educational visitor experience, consistent with the wider function of the Bodmin Jail complex.”
However, in early responses to the planning application, an objection has been issued by the Environment Agency over flood risk to adjoining properties.
It stated that the flood risk assessment that accompanied the plans was not acceptable, adding that it did not demonstrate that the development would be safe from flood risk.
A flood risk assessment (FRA) for the site is required as the land is in close proximity to a flood risk zone three, which means there are adjacent properties at the highest risk of flooding.
It said that the FRA did not identify a culverted watercourse which runs through part of the site and along Berrycoombe Road and does not adequately assess flood risk to the site and its egress routes.
Concluding, it told Cornwall Council: “In the absence of the above information, the Environment Agency maintains its objection on flood risk grounds.”
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