KEYS to new social rent homes were handed over to residents after a development to bring 24 affordable homes to Dobwalls was completed.
Coastline Housing’s development, which is located opposite the village school, has welcomed its new tenants following an 18-month build with EBC Partnerships Ltd.
The project, for people with a local connection to the parish, comprises of four one-bedroom homes, 13 two-beds, five three-beds and two four-beds.
Development officer Roshni Mitchell said: “Members of our development and lettings teams welcomed residents into their new homes, handing over keys and explaining how the homes work, including the air source heat pumps for hot water and heating.”
The development has two newly confirmed street names of Gwel Deg, which is Cornish for “beautiful view”, and Primary Road, reflecting the proximity of the nearby school.
The names were chosen with input from children at nearby Dobwalls Community Primary School and confirmed by Cornwall Council’s street-naming team.
Schoolchildren have closely followed the build progress from its inception, with presentations by Coastline and EBC Partnerships, followed by a guided tour of the properties, and tree-planting in public spaces recently.
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