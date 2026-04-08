PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Scaffolders seek licence
A LOOE based scaffolding company is seeking permission to use a football club’s land as a base for two heavy goods vehicles.
James Prowse, trading as React Scaffolding Ltd and whose registered trading address is Damelioc, Plaidy Park Road, Looe, PL13 1LG is seeking the granting of a licence from the Traffic Commissioner.
If approved, it would see Polperro AFC, Killgarth, Looe, PL13 2JJ used as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and zero trailers.
A goods vehicle operator's licence (often called an 'O' licence) is a legal requirement in the UK for businesses using trucks, lorries, or vans over 3.5 tonnes (3,500kg) gross plated weight—or over 1,525kg unladen.
It authorises specific sites as operating centres, ensuring vehicles do not disturb local residents, have safe access, and are properly maintained.
The public notice adds: “Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centres who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE stating their reasons, within 21 days of April 8.
“Representers must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given (the trading address).”
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL13 1LG as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
Tregantle Firing Ranges
THE upcoming dates and times for firing at Tregantle Firing Ranges has been confirmed by the Ministry of Defence.
Tregantle Firing Ranges are a Ministry of Defence (MOD) live-firing range and training area located on the coast of Whitsand Bay in Cornwall, England, adjacent to Tregantle Fort.
It has confirmed that there will be day firing on March 14, March 20, March 21, March 22, March 23 and March 24.
There will be no night firing.
For more details on the location of this, and to keep up to date with the latest firing days, information can be found on our Public Notice Portal, using postcode PL11 3AZ as a reference.
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