Stage two sets off at 10.45am, taking participants from Maudlin to Bodgara Mill and on to Hendra Bridge. Walkers will then continue into stage three between 11.15am and 12.30pm, progressing from Hendra Bridge to Craddock Ford and onward to Tremabe Bridge. A section from Craddock Field to Treworgey Manor is highlighted as wheelchair and buggy friendly.