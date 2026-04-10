THE annual Beating of the Bounds in Liskeard will take place on Sunday, May 17, with organisers expecting walkers to cover the historic boundary route in a series of timed stages from 10.30am through to around 5pm.
The traditional event begins with the symbolic “Bumping of the Mayor” at the milestone beside the Morrisons roundabout, marking the ceremonial start of the walk.
Stage two sets off at 10.45am, taking participants from Maudlin to Bodgara Mill and on to Hendra Bridge. Walkers will then continue into stage three between 11.15am and 12.30pm, progressing from Hendra Bridge to Craddock Ford and onward to Tremabe Bridge. A section from Craddock Field to Treworgey Manor is highlighted as wheelchair and buggy friendly.
Stage four runs from 12.30pm to 12.45pm, continuing from Tremabe Bridge to Treworgey Manor, where a lunch break will be taken between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.
Organisers are advising participants bring a packed lunch, which can be collected at the first stage and transported by support vehicle to the lunch stop at Treworgey Manor if available. Walkers are welcome to join for the full route or selected sections.
The afternoon resumes at 2.30pm with stage five, running from Treworgey to Looe Mills and on to Lodge Hill. Stage six takes walkers from Looe Mills to the bottom of Lodge Hill and onward. The final stretch continues from Lodge Hill to the finish.
Participants are reminded parking restrictions apply. The Premier Inn site is for customers only, while B&M and Morrisons car parks operate time limits. Cornwall Council car parks are now chargeable on Sundays.
Safety guidance stresses all walkers take part at their own risk, with under-16s required to be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are not permitted due to unsuitable terrain. Organisers also recommend sturdy footwear, sun protection, water, and caution on muddy or uneven paths, particularly near stream crossings.
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