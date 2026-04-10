A NEW café has opened at Trago Mills, bringing back affordable sit-down dining after the closure of its previous restaurant.
The Garden Room Café has taken over the former Keg and Kettle site, which shut in December, with a bright, modern makeover designed to welcome shoppers back for a bite to eat.
Overlooking the busy garden centre, the café offers a relaxed stop for breakfast or lunch.
Cooked breakfasts start from £3.95, while a dedicated children’s menu offers meals at £4.95.
Trago says the opening follows customer demand for more dine-in options and forms part of plans to enhance the Liskeard store experience.
With updated interiors, greenery and a lighter, more contemporary feel, the café aims to give shoppers more reasons to linger and refuel during their visit.
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