WITH the most expensive fuel prices nearing £2 a litre in some places, it is safe to say that it’s never been more expensive to run a diesel vehicle.
It is a fuel that is sometimes referred to as the ‘lifeblood’ of life, with diesel vehicles powering not only cars, but a majority of heavy goods vehicles, delivery vans, public transport and any vehicle required to drive long distances before refuelling such as emergency services.
However, in some places across Cornwall, the price paid per litre at a forecourt is almost 50p a litre more expensive than it was in January – representing an increase of £25 to fill up a 50 litre vehicle.
As of the morning of April 7, the cheapest places to buy fuel were Newquay and Camborne (petrol) in addition to Launceston (diesel).
The most expensive places were Looe (petrol) and Penryn (diesel).
Full of the average price increase
Prices are compared with January 2026, with all information taken within a maximum of a six mile radius of the town named.
Petrol: 21.1p more a litre (£10.55 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 45.9p more a litre (£22.95 per 50 litres)
Petrol: 24.5p more a litre (£12.25 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 48.5p more a litre (£24.25 per 50 litres)
Callington
Petrol: 19p more a litre (£9.50 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 47.1p more a litre (£23.55 per 50 litres)
Camborne
Petrol: 20p more a litre (£10 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 43.5p more a litre (£21.75 per 50 litres)
Camelford
Petrol: 13.95p more a litre (£6.97 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 39p more a litre (£19.50 per 50 litres)
Falmouth
Petrol: 26p more a litre (£13 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 51.5p more a litre (£25.75 per 50 litres)
Hayle
Petrol: 18p more a litre (£9 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 42.5p more a litre (£21.25 per 50 litres)
Helston
Petrol: 24p more a litre (£12 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 52p more a litre (£26 per 50 litres)
Launceston
Petrol: 19.5p more a litre (£9.75 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 39p more a litre (£19.50 per 50 litres)
Petrol: 27p more a litre (£13.50 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 52p more a litre (£26 per 50 litres)
Looe
Petrol: 24p more a litre (£12 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 49p more a litre (£24.50 per 50 litres)
Lostwithiel
Petrol: 25.1p more a litre (£12.55 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 49.6p more a litre (£24.80 per 50 litres)
Newquay
Petrol: 21p more a litre (£10.50 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 47.5p more a litre (£23.75 per 50 litres)
Padstow
Petrol: 17p more a litre (£8.50 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 42.5p more a litre (£21.25 per 50 litres)
Penryn
Petrol: 26p more a litre (£13 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 50.5p more a litre (£25.25 per 50 litres)
Penzance
Petrol: 23.5p more a litre (£11.75 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 50.5p more a litre (£25.25 per 50 litres)
Redruth
Petrol: 25p more a litre (£12.50 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 46p more a litre (£23 per 50 litres)
Petrol: 27p more a litre (£13.50 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 46p more a litre (£23 per 50 litres)
St Austell
Petrol: 25.6p more a litre (£12.80 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 53.1p more a litre (£26.55 per 50 litres)
St Blazey
Petrol: 25.6p more a litre (£12.80 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 53.1p more a litre (£26.55 per 50 litres)
St Ives
Petrol: 18.1p more a litre (£9.05 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 42.5p more a litre (£21.25 per 50 litres)
Torpoint
Petrol: 29p more a litre (£14.50 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 49p more a litre (£24.50 per 50 litres)
Truro
Petrol: 25.5p more a litre (£12.75 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 51.1p more a litre (£25.55 per 50 litres)
Wadebridge
Petrol: 19p more a litre (£9.50 per 50 litres)
Diesel: 43p more a litre (£21.50 per 50 litres)
How much per litre of petrol and diesel is taken in tax?
The current cost of fuel is being exacerbated by the current situation involving the United States of America, Israel and Iran in the Middle East.
With a lot of shipping reliant on a narrow stretch of water called the Strait of Hormuz to pass through, the inability to do so unimpeded is driving the rises in the cost of fuel – with the international fuel market behind the rise in costs as traders predict an impact to the amount of fuel that is able to be supplied. This is what drives the increases in the cost paid at the forecourt.
However, it has also led to calls for the United Kingdom government to temporarily decrease the amount it charges in fuel duty – a tax per litre of fuel.
There is presently a decrease of five pence per litre, a legacy from the cost of living crisis, and this is currently set to expire in September meaning as it stands, fuel duty will increase by five pence per litre instantly if it is not changed.
At present, the fuel duty for both petrol and diesel is 52.95 pence per litre.
After this, the government charges a 20 per cent VAT tax on both the product price and the fuel duty – so if, for example, the cost of a litre of fuel was 47.05 pence per litre, after the fuel duty is added on it would make it £1 per litre.
The VAT added on top of this would be an extra 20p, meaning that the total cost for the litre of fuel would be £1.20, of which 72.95 pence per litre is tax.
This means that the price at the forecourt would be £36.47 to fill up a 50 litre vehicle.
Now, hypothetically assuming price of the fuel before tax has doubled, it would mean that the product price was 94.10p per litre.
Once the 52.95p fuel duty has been added, the price before VAT is £1.48 per litre, which would represent an extra 29.6p in VAT, meaning that the price at the forecourt would be £1.78 per litre, of which 82 pence per litre is tax,
This means that the total tax intake for the government would be £41 to fill up a 50 litre vehicle, representing an additional tax intake of 9.05 pence per litre more – or an extra £4.52 more per 50 litres.
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