SALTASH could be set for one of its biggest housing expansions in years after Cornwall’s largest housebuilder submitted plans for up to 300 new homes on the edge of the town.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon has lodged an outline planning application for land at Latchbrook Farm, a proposal that would establish the principle of large-scale development in Saltash, with detailed designs to follow if approved.
The move places Saltash firmly at the centre of a major growth proposal, with the developer arguing the scheme would help tackle Cornwall’s housing shortage while delivering significant new infrastructure and community facilities for the town.
The application follows what Persimmon describes as extensive early engagement with stakeholders, including Saltash Town Council, Cornwall Council, planning consultees and residents. A public consultation was held prior to submission, alongside ongoing discussions with local representatives and a dedicated project website.
As part of the plans, Persimmon has confirmed it would provide land for a new community hub in response to feedback gathered during consultation with the Saltash community.
A key feature of the scheme is the delivery of affordable housing, with 30 per cent of the proposed homes earmarked for a local housing association. The company says this contribution would support efforts to ease pressure on Cornwall’s housing waiting list, which exceeds 25,000 households.
The development would also include extensive green and community infrastructure. Plans set out a network of walking and cycling routes, integrated active travel links, wildlife corridors and measures to deliver biodiversity net gain.
More than half of the site would be reserved for green space, including both equipped and natural play areas designed for families.
Persimmon says the project would also bring “millions of pounds” in community investment, supporting local services and infrastructure if the development is approved.
Transport connectivity is a central part of the proposal, with the site intended to link into wider infrastructure improvements around Saltash. This includes plans for a proposed cycle and pedestrian overpass from Treledan across the A38 onto Liskeard Road, improving access to the town’s wider road network. The scheme also includes provision for a new bus stop to serve future residents.
The application also safeguards land for a potential new school immediately north of the site. Developer contributions could help fund its delivery or be directed towards improving existing schools in Saltash.
A neighbourhood centre is also proposed in nearby Treledan, designed to connect into the wider area once the overpass is completed.
Andy Hill, managing director of Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon, said: “We are fully aware of the scale of the housing crisis in this country and, especially, how it has affected local people and communities in Cornwall. As a local developer with a commitment to leaving positive and lasting change, it is why we want to deliver homes in Saltash.
“I’m very pleased our schemes here involve a significant level of housing association properties, alongside meaningful ecological and environmental features, physical infrastructure, and significant payments for community assets.”
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