A VILLAGE pantomime in Cornwall has raised funds for three local organisations.
A spokesperson for the Mevagissey Entertainers said: “This year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, performed by the Mevagissey Entertainers to sell-out audiences, was a great success.
“The show was written by one of our members, Sarah Pease, and was well received, the cast including many people from the village and from the immediate area.
“The pantomime raises money each year for local groups and charities. This year’s beneficiaries were the Jubilee Hall, the boys football club, who are based at the Mac, for new goalposts, and Mevagissey School and Little Nippers both part of CELT (Cornwall Education Learning Trust), for outdoor play equipment.”
Representatives of the Mevagissey Entertainers visited the organisations to distribute the money.
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