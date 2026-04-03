A good old fashioned variety show will be taking place at St Austell Arts Theatre on Saturday, May 2.
The event will be an uplifting evening packed with live music, dance, comedy, and surprise moments, all performed by some of the fantastic talents Cornwall has to offer.
Whether a regular theatre-goer or just looking for an entertaining night out close to home, this event is a great opportunity to gather friends, enjoy a drink from the bar, and sit back as the curtain rises on a joyful celebration of live performance.
From toe-tapping songs to laugh-out-loud comedy, graceful dance to moments that will genuinely surprise the audience, this is a show designed to entertain everyone.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/st-austell-arts-theatre/t-plqvljj
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