PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Licence for festival application
THE organisers of a festival in South East Cornwall have submitted an application to Cornwall Council seeking the granting of a premises licence.
Gracenote Promotions Ltd is a festival promoter which oversaw the launch of Kernowfornia Festival in Looe during 2025.
However, it is for a different festival that the licence application concerns, with the event set to take place at Mount Edgecumbe.
It is seeking a premises licence in respect of Morvala Festival, to be held at Mount Edgcumbe Estate, Cremyll, Torpoint, Cornwall, PL10 1HX.
If approved, it would allow the festival to play live and recorded music and permit the sale of alcohol.
In the application, Gracenote confirmed the times it is seeking permission for the music and alcohol.
Live and recorded music would be performed and played between 11am and 1am on June 26, 27, and 28.
The sale of alcoholic refreshments would be permitted between 3pm and 11.30pm on June 25 in addition to 11am until half past midnight on June 26, 27 and 28.
The application would be for a four day annual event.
The deadline for representations in respect of the alcohol licence application is April 20, 2026 and responsible authorities or other people who may do so can submit it by writing to the Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro TR1 3AY or email [email protected]
For more details on this licence application, use postcode PL10 1HX as a reference on the Public Notice Portal.
Public path diversions
THERE have been multiple public notices issued relating to the diversion of public footpaths in Cornwall.
They can be diverted for a number of reasons, including to allow new developments of properties and it is a requirement of that process that public notices are submitted to allow members of the public to make representations.
More details on the location of these proposed diversions can be found on our Public Notice Portal, using postcode PL14 3FG as a reference.
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