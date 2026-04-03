Explaining the reasons behind it, an accompanying officers report stated: “Millendreath is located in a secluded, wooded, steep sided, flat-bottomed valley, which opens into a south facing private beach where it meets the sea. The beach and elevated part of the site provide spectacular sea views towards St Georges (Looe) Island. Millendreath grew in the 1950s and 60s as a holiday resort with restaurant, cabins, caravans and recreational facilities. A number of private residential dwellings are situated on the eastern side of the valley. There are a number of on-site facilities in situ Page 96 of 112 including a restaurant and bar, as well as a sea pool. There is also a flood wall at the front, and this includes access to the private beach. The Beach Resort has a number of different types of accommodation blocks of a 1960 style design, being finished in white painted render and pebbledash. A number of units have undergone refurbishment and external cosmetic improvement however a large number of units are in need of enhancement due to flood damage throughout the last ten years rendering these units unlettable. The revitalisation of these units and the removal of flood risk on site is a key element of the Proposed Development. The site is not located within or near to the National Landscape - Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). This site and much wider area of the Parish are situated within an Area of Great Landscape Value. The woodland to the northern half of the site (within the red line application boundary) is a designated County Wildlife Site (part of a wider Bodigga Cliff designation along the coastline). The woodland is designated as a Biodiversity Action Plan woodland. The specific area of this application is not covered by a Tree Preservation Order (either individual trees or area wide). There are no ancient trees within the woodland. It should be noted that the planning history for Millendreath Beach Resort is extensive and spans a 70 year period approximately. There exists a clear fall-back position in regard to the Hillside and Beachfront where a considerable quantum of built form is extant and could be built today without restriction. Both factors are material considerations when making an assessment on this Proposed Development within the planning balance. In regard to the Spinney and Seahorses, the former of which has a prior unimplemented planning permission for a dwelling and the latter previously contained holiday chalets should similarly be treated in the same way.