MUSIC lovers can prepare for a night that captures the spirit, sound and soul of Cornwall at Liskeard’s Sterts Theatre on Saturday, May 30.
Rock Choir Cornwall, the county’s largest and most dynamic contemporary choir, is joining forces with the Duchy’s leading brass bands to create a powerful musical experience that blends modern energy with deep-rooted Cornish tradition.
This tour delivers an electrifying fusion of soaring vocal harmony and the unmistakable richness of brass. Expect big arrangements, bold anthems and a sound that fills the space with both precision and heart. It is community music-making at scale, crafted for audiences who want to feel the music as much as hear it.
At the centre of this collaboration is Marcus Alleyne, whose musical beginnings were at Sterts. This venue has been a constant thread in his artistic life; he has returned ‘home’ time and again to both perform and serve as musical director for numerous in-house productions.
His journey has since taken him far beyond the Cornish hills, with recent performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Carnegie Hall in New York, the Birmingham NEC, and major showcases such as Boardmasters, where his work has reached thousands. Later this year he will continue that trajectory with a recording at Abbey Road Studios.
Alongside these achievements, Marcus and Rock Choir Cornwall have proudly raised thousands of pounds for charity, using music as a force for positive change across the county. This tour stands firmly in that tradition of giving back, celebrating what can be achieved when community, creativity and purpose come together.
Rock Meets Brass is more than a concert. It is a celebration of Cornish talent, ambition and identity. It is a fusion of two musical worlds that share the same values of connection, inclusivity and joy.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/sterts/t-oejljkr
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