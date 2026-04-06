Liskeard Easter Bonnet Parade
The annual celebration of all things millinery at Easter was, once again, hosted by Liskeard Traders Association under the supervision of our chair Tracy Adams on Saturday, April 4.
The event, held in Fore Street, kicked off at 11am with registration of contestants in three specific age groups, zero to five, six to 11, and 12 years and over and with more than 40 entrants the bonnet parade was a dazzling display of colour and creativity for the many visitors on the day to enjoy.
Liskeard and Looe Radio were once again providing the music and commentary having cut short the Saturday Breakfast Show to join the celebrations - how could we miss it!
As always we welcomed mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and Cllr Lori Reid, as judges supported by Julie Bullock of Newells Travel in Pike Street gave prizes and certificates to the first three places in each category.
Congratulations to Bobbi, Ozzi and Tiggy who were all placed in the youngest group.
A lovely afternoon in favourable weather which also included the start of Liskeard Community Treasure Chests amazing Easter Team Challenge details of which are to be found on their website site.
Looe Business Awards Gala Night
This glittering 'black-tie' event organised by Liskeard and Looe Radio is to be held on Saturday, June 27, and all eligible small local businesses, those in the PL13 postcode area, are invited to book their tickets for this inaugural awards night before April 28.
Around half of the tickets available have been sold to date so it is important to ensure you book your seats as early as possible.
The Gala Awards Night will, of course, be something of a grand occasion befitting the wonderful business leaders and their respective teams.
As the nominees arrive they will be photographed in their finery before being invited into the dining room to be seated.
A three-course set meal, music and entertainment will compliment the awards ceremony with the winners receiving trophies inscribed with their names, category and the title 'Looe Business Awards 2026.'
All details of the awards night, applications and voting, are available via our website www.liskeardlooeradio.com and via a link on our facebook page.
Half of the profits from this event will be donated to the Edwina Hannaford Skatepark Fundraising Appeal.
We thank the local organisations who have supported the event by means of sponsorship, including Tregoad Holiday Park, The Portbyhan Hotel, Tencreek Holiday Park and Charter Oak Cottages
Community Quiz Night
The Liskeard and Looe Radio Team are set to take on all challengers at this upcoming event being held at The Hannafore Point Hotel on Friday, June 24.
The event, organised by Kim Spencer will start at 6.30pm and funds raised will also go to the Looe Skatepark Fundraising Appeal.
Tickets can be obtained by emailing Kim on [email protected] or calling 01503 240685 and cost £6 per each.
The event will be hosted by Quizmaster 'Purdie' so please book your tickets early, we look forward to seeing you there!
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