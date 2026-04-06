A TEACHER at Looe Community Academy is gearing up for one of the world’s biggest sporting challenges after securing a coveted place in the 2026 London Marathon – all in aid of a cause deeply personal to him.
Mark Deacon, who lives in Saltash and teaches at the academy, has been selected by the Multiple Sclerosis Society in recognition of years of dedicated fundraising.
His efforts have already raised several thousand pounds, but for Mark, the motivation goes far beyond the finish line.
He says his commitment to supporting people affected by Multiple Sclerosis comes from close personal experience, with several friends and colleagues impacted by the condition. Among them was the parent of one of his students, who sadly passed away during the Covid period – an experience he says first inspired him to get involved in fundraising.
“Over the years, this charity has been hugely important to me, with multiple friends of mine both living, and sadly no longer living, with Multiple Sclerosis,” he said.
This will not be Mark’s first major endurance challenge. He has previously completed a 21-mile swimming challenge over 21 days, culminating in a 10km sea swim from Portwrinkle to Looe, an effort that raised significant funds for the charity.
Now, however, his focus shifts to the London Marathon, with limited time to prepare after receiving what he described as a surprise selection.
“It came as a complete surprise to me,” he said. “Despite this not leaving me long to train or fundraise, I will do everything I can, in the time that I have.”
Support is already building locally. Mark recently organised a dance show involving the school cheer teams he coaches, alongside a raffle and bake sale at the academy, helping raise further funds and bring the school community together.
He said he is “very grateful” for the backing he has received from both colleagues and students.
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