YOUNG farmers in Callington have raised more than £1,000 for charity following a successful Easter Tractor Run.
Held on Sunday, March 29, the annual event organised by Callington Young Farmers Club saw an impressive turnout, with 35 tractors taking part.
The convoy drew strong community support as it travelled through the local area, raising funds for Birch & Bracken Ward at Derriford Hospital, alongside club funds.
The day concluded at the finish point with traditional cream teas prepared and served by club members, as well as a well-supported raffle.
Organisers described the event as a ‘great success’, highlighting both the funds raised and the strong community spirit on display, with participants and supporters alike enjoying a memorable and worthwhile day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.