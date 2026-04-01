AN open garden event at Boconnoc Estate in Lostwithiel is being hosted by Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) on Sunday, May 10, with all proceeds supporting their vital care.
From 2pm to 5pm, visitors are invited to enjoy a relaxed afternoon wandering through landscaped gardens, Discovering the estate’s azaleas, rhododendrons, hydrangeas, and blossoming wildflowers.
There will be clearly signposted accessible routes ensuring everyone can take in the tranquillity of this Cornish estate.
This family friendly fundraising event will offer garden games, refreshments, and plenty to see and enjoy.
A local sea shanty singing group will be performing during the afternoon, adding a traditional Cornish atmosphere to the event, while visitors can enjoy a cream tea in the charming stable yard.
For more information, visit: www.chsw.org.uk/event/boconnoc-open-garden-may-2026
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