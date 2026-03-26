A FUNDRAISING bingo in aid of the efforts of two local residents ahead of the London Marathon raised over £2,000.
In the bingo evening which was organised and facilitated by Nikki Cooper and her team and held at the Shire House Suite, the funds to support the efforts of two residents who are raising money for the Front Line Emergency Equipment Trust (FLEET).
Darren Halpin and Abi Hollyoake will be braving the gruelling marathon, with the aims of their fundraising seeking to enable the charity to purchase 600 Bleed control kits to be distributed to pubs within Cornwall.
In addition to a fun night of bingo, £2,103.36 was raised.
After the event, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “A bingo evening was organised and facilitated by Nikki Cooper and her team at The Shire House Suite in Bodmin.
“Darren Halpin and Abi Hollyoake have been overwhelmingly supported by local businesses and individuals with some amazing prizes in their quest to raise funds for the forthcoming London Marathon.
“Together with Darren and Abi’s fundraising efforts FLEET’s target aim this year is to raise enough money to purchase 600 Bleed control kits to be provided to Pubs within Cornwall.
“£2,103.36 was the total raised at this event with the support of our fantastic community.
“Darren and Abi wish to sincerely thank everyone involved in any capacity and especially the sponsors of all the prizes.
“Roddas, Roger Young - Landrover, Jo Downs Glass, Vanilla-Polzeath, Alstock, AS cleaning Services, Snap Fitness, Steve Andrews Tyres, Rick Stein’s restaurant, Cornish Orchards, Alpaca Trekking, Davidstow Creamery, Wadebridge Leisure Centre, Trethorne Leisure Park, The Vine - Wadebridge, Rise Reformer Pilates, St Michaels Mount, The Gentleman’s Lounge, Powercutz, Hideaway Hair Salon, Flory’s Restaurant, Bodmin Nursery garden centre and many more.
“We all wish Darren and Abi well with future fundraising and their London Marathon.”
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