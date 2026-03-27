After the meeting, Cllr Andy Coppin, a former mayor of Bodmin who was chairing the planning meeting, said: “One of the items of concern is the agreement between the developer and the council which relates to the land set aside for the primary school. In short – the developer will sell the land to the council for £1, and if the school isn’t built within ten years, the council is obliged to hand back the potentially valuable development land back to the developer for the same price.