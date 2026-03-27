EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Plans approved despite residents concerns
RESIDENTS turned out to pack the room of a Bodmin Town Council planning meeting which sought to discuss residents concerns over a proposed housing development for 58 houses.
In the meeting, those in attendance expressed their concerns that the proposals for the 58 open market dwellings of land would have on the neighbouring properties at land surrounding Pandarosa Farm.
The application was made by Wainhomes South West, which was the developer of the nearby ‘Borough View’ estate that incorporates Greenvalley Road, a highway which has been plagued with issues since its construction.
Bodmin Town Council, while only a consultee in the planning process, meaning that while it could give its views, it has no role in decision making, extended the public representation session to enable all those present to have their say.
One of those present, Geoff Lebbon, a resident of the nearby farmhouse, expressed his disappointment at the absence from the meeting of the Cornwall Council member for the area, who he said had also declined to ‘call in’ the application, meaning it would be decided by a planning officer as opposed to a committee of councillors as typically would happen.
Among the other concerns was the fact that in return for selling the land allocated for a two form primary school to Cornwall Council for £1, there would be no affordable homes on the site due to viability.
However, a clause within that agreement states that if no school is built within ten years of the agreement, Cornwall Council would be obliged to sell the land back to the developer for the same price – meaning that if the school wasn’t built, the developer would potentially have the land back to build more houses and still be unencumbered from the requirement for affordable dwellings.
Bodmin Town Council resolved to contact the Cornwall Council member and the planning officer to arrange a meeting to pass on residents’ concerns, however, the application was approved by Cornwall Council’s planning department just days later, on March 20.
After the meeting, Cllr Andy Coppin, a former mayor of Bodmin who was chairing the planning meeting, said: “One of the items of concern is the agreement between the developer and the council which relates to the land set aside for the primary school. In short – the developer will sell the land to the council for £1, and if the school isn’t built within ten years, the council is obliged to hand back the potentially valuable development land back to the developer for the same price.
“With Wainhomes getting planning approval for the 58 open market homes, there is a possibility that in a decade’s time, we end up in a situation where Bodmin doesn’t have a much-needed school in that part of the town, and the developer gets the land back to build more houses.
“There are concerning parallels with a similar situation which was on Gilbert Road a fair few years ago now. Land was set aside for a school there as part of one of the endless masterplans that we’ve all heard much about over the years, but the school was never built with the reason citing a ‘fall in the birth rate’.
“I’m sure that we will continue to make the case for the new school and hope that Cornwall Council divisional members both present and future join us in making sure it happens – as it will be more than just a missed opportunity if it does not.”
Lawfulness certificate for extension refused
PLANNING permission would be required for an extension to a property in Saltash.
The application concerned 51 Longview Road Saltash Cornwall PL12 6EF.
It was described as thus: “The application is seeking to establish whether the proposed erection of a replacement single storey rear extension, and side extension with associated internal alterations would be lawful without seeking express planning consent.
Refusing it, Cornwall Council’s planning department stated: “Following assessment on the basis of the submitted documentation provided and the Local Planning Authority's own investigations, the proposed extension exceeds the limitations and conditions as set out under A.1 (f), A.1 (j) and A.4 of Class A of Part 1, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (As Amended) and as such consent is required.”
Church could become residential dwellings
A DISUSED methodist church in Liskeard could become two flats, a café and gallery space if proposals are met with a positive reception.
The Grade II listed Wesley Methodist Church on Baytree Hill in Liskeard was sold by the circuit that owned it after its congregation became a handful of people.
Its new owners are seeking Cornwall Council’s views on a potential future that would see it become two flats in addition to the community gallery and café space through a pre-application advice request.
The applicant told Cornwall Council: “The present owners bought the chapel in December 2024 from The Methodist Church. From their understanding, just prior to the sale, the church was still used but its congregation had been reduced to a handful of people. The remainder of the building had not been in use for some years. The building is made up of a church hall and gallery with the pews and organ intact. Parts of the building have already been converted historically to a shop, a lower ground flat, computer rooms, gyms and kitchens and toilets. We propose to give the building sympathetic new uses which respect its remaining heritage significance.”
The plans will be considered by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
The planning reference is PA26/00321/PREAPP.
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