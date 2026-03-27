CONSERVATIVE candidate Martin Symonds has been elected as a town councillor for Liskeard’s Central Ward following Thursday’s local election.
Mr Symonds secured 375 votes, defeating Reform UK candidate Andrew Field, who received 225.
Cornwall Council Deputy Returning Officer Holly Gamble said from an electorate of 5,826, a total of 619 ballot papers were issued, representing a turnout of 10.62%. Nineteen ballot papers were rejected.
Mr Symonds, a local solicitor and business owner, has lived in the Cornish town for 40 years and has served the local community by leading the annual carnival and fireworks, as well as performing in local pantomimes.
He takes the seat vacated by Tracy Adams, who announced her resignation in January.
He thanked voters for their support and pledged to work hard for local residents.
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