TORPOINT is celebrating a major leap forward for inclusive play after new accessible equipment was officially unveiled in two of the town’s parks, giving children of all abilities the opportunity to play, explore and enjoy time together.
The project, backed by a £20,000 investment from Torpoint Town Council and a further £10,000 raised through determined community fundraising, has transformed facilities at Cambridge Field and Borough Park into more welcoming, inclusive spaces.
New installations include a marine-themed wheelchair roundabout, an inclusive swing set and a sensory play panel at Cambridge Field, alongside an in-ground trampoline at Borough Park. Each piece has been carefully selected to ensure children with a range of physical and additional needs can take part in play safely and confidently.
At the heart of the initiative is a clear aim – to remove barriers and ensure no child is left on the sidelines. Inclusive play is widely recognised as vital for building confidence, supporting cognitive development and encouraging social interaction, helping children to grow and thrive together.
The journey to completion has been a true community effort. In August 2024, a Picnic and Play fundraiser held at Bénodet Park brought residents together in support of the project. Donations ranged from cakes and coconuts to raffle prizes and even line dancing sessions, creating a lively and generous atmosphere. The event raised £856.51, including a £200 contribution from local residents.
Over the past 18 months, Torpoint’s Diverse Advisory Panel (DAP) has led the campaign, working closely with the town council and a wide network of local organisations. Their work included gathering feedback from the community through a play parks survey in July 2025, which helped shape both the location and type of equipment installed.
Installation work began in January 2026, with specialist company Sutcliffe Play delivering the new facilities across both sites.
The official opening event, held at Cambridge Field on Thursday, March 26, saw around 100 people gather in bright spring sunshine to celebrate the milestone. Families, councillors and community representatives came together to mark the occasion and see the equipment in action for the first time.
Town Mayor Councillor Julie Martin said the project was a proud moment for Torpoint. “I am honoured to formally open this accessible play equipment today,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who has helped bring this project to fruition. As a community we should be proud of not only enhancing our play parks but ensuring equality and inclusivity.”
Councillor Lizeta Fellows, representing the Diverse Advisory Panel, said the impact of the project was clear from the smiles on children’s faces. “To see the children using the play equipment was very touching and shows true inclusivity, which is what this project was all about,” she said. “We are extremely pleased to have led this project to fruition.”
Youngsters Archie and Remy were given the honour of cutting the ribbon, officially opening the new facilities. Archie summed up the excitement of the day, describing it as “good, brilliant and best day ever”.
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