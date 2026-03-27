A LISKEARD cake maker has received the ultimate royal seal of approval after her stunning creation took centre stage during a visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the Eden Project.
Niki Lowe’s intricate showpiece was unveiled as the Royal couple marked the attraction’s 25th anniversary and helped launch this year’s The Big Lunch and The Big Help Out.
The celebrations closed with Their Majesties cutting a spectacular cake depicting a lively street scene, complete with Big Lunch gatherings and volunteering activities ranging from litter picking to tending a community garden. In a touching nod to Queen Elizabeth II’s visit in 2021, the cake was sliced using a ceremonial sword.
Niki admitted the moment came as a complete surprise. “I didn’t know the King and Queen were actually going to be attending,” she said. “They told me the day before I delivered it. I’m still a bit overwhelmed to be honest.”
Asked to recreate a previous Big Lunch cake, Niki instead pitched a bold new idea. “I thought we could do something a little bit more interesting than just a stacked cake,” she said. “If you’re talking about community, why not show a street party?”
The finished design featured rows of houses, shared tables and dozens of tiny handcrafted figures, each representing everyday life and connection.
“We tried to build a scene with as many different people as possible,” she explained. “Different cultures, different looks – people helping each other, being friendly. That was the whole point of it.”
The level of craftsmanship was immense. Each figure measured just five or six centimetres tall and had to be individually shaped.
“They were really small and quite fiddly,” she said. “Trying to give them all different expressions, hairstyles and skin tones takes time. I think the whole thing took about 60 hours.”
The cake also incorporated clever design features, including edible rice paper bunting designed to move gently. “It gives it that effect of blowing in the breeze,” Niki said. “It just brings it to life a bit more.”
Inside, the cake was a classic combination of vanilla sponge, buttercream and raspberry conserve. But structure was just as important as flavour.
“It was quite tall and narrow, so I added a ganache layer underneath the icing for support,” she explained. “Especially when I heard it was going to be cut with a sword!”
Although she was not present on the day, feedback quickly reached her. “I’ve been told Camilla was really interested, pointing things out and even tugging Charles’s arm to come and look,” she said. “Apparently she wanted to speak to me, which is incredible.”
For Niki, the recognition marks another major milestone in what has already been a standout year. “It’s been an amazing start,” she said. “Things like this don’t happen every day.”
With a busy season of weddings ahead, she is now looking forward to more creative challenges. “I’ve got some really alternative designs coming up,” she added. “It’s exciting to work with people who want something completely different.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.