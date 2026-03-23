Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow
AS the South East Cornwall weather starts to brighten up and settle the Liskeard and Looe Radio team start looking at our programme of community event involvement for 2026.
This usually means a seemingly endless series of meetings as each event is meticulously planned and tasked.....and whilst our part in each is pretty much established every year, we continually strive to improve upon previous events.
A typical example being the Looe Xmas Lights Up on November 27 at the beachfront will, this year feature a raised platform for our PA system, plus we have invested in an enhanced speaker setup with wireless and bluetooth connectivity for the safety of our ever-growing crowd.
Easter Bonnet Parade Liskeard
Our first event of the year, The Looe 10 mile run, raised a huge £8,000 for local charities and we now look to our next event, the Liskeard Easter Bonnet Parade held in Fore Street on Saturday, April 4 and hosted by The Liskeard Traders Association and its members.
As our listeners will know, since last year’s event, I have increased my regular studio presence to include a Saturday Breakfast Show of three hours duration which will, on this occasion, be cut short to allow me to get on site in time to announce registration at 11am.
As well as the bonnet parade and competition, judged by local dignitaries, there will be entertainment, a raffle and children's colouring competition with music and commentary courtesy of myself. The organisers stress that all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Fundraising Fashion Show
Thursday, April 16 sees the Inner Wheel fundraising Fashion Show being held at The Hannafore Point Hotel from 7pm. Exhibitors will include Willow Boutique and Jane Louise Occasion Wear of Liskeard and Quirky of Looe and funds raised will support the club's charities.
Tickets are available by calling 07989 044591 and once again Liskeard and Looe Radio will be supporting the event with PA and commentary.
Other events we have coming up include The Looe Raft Race, Kilminorth Proms Night and The Liskeard Show...we are hoping for favourable weather and the same great support we have enjoyed in previous years.
Heydays Motown and Soul Party
As has been mentioned previously, I have been invited to DJ at a 'Heydays' Motown and Soul Event hosted at Plymouth Argyle’s impressive 'Club Argyle' Lounge on Saturday, March 28 at 7pm.
This will be a fabulous night of classic floor-fillers featuring legendary artists such as Marvin and Tammi, The Temptations, Four Tops, Edwin Starr, The O'Jays, Earth Wind and Fire, Jimmy James and many more.
Ticket link on the Liskeard and Looe Radio Facebook page.
Looe Business Awards Gala Night
We can announce that the Awards night bookings page is now open and we invite all PL13 small businesses to self-nominate in two categories of their choice including retail, food and beverage, pubs, hospitality, professional services, dance and fitness and many more.
This is our opportunity to support, recognise and reward the effort our local business owners with a night of entertainment and excellent networking opportunities.
Bookings close on April 28, before if fully booked, so please visit our page link on www.liskeardlooeradio.com for full details.
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