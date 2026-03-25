A SALTASH charity is celebrating 25 years of supporting local talent with a nostalgic step back in time and a live big band spectacular.
The Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation, founded to champion music, drama and the performing arts, is marking its milestone anniversary with a special concert on April 18 at Saltash Wesley Church.
The event, which begins at 2pm, will see the Foundation join forces with the Carlton Big Band – another organisation also celebrating its 25th year – in what promises to be a lively tribute to the golden age of swing.
Audiences can expect an afternoon packed with iconic tunes made famous by legendary bandleader Glenn Miller, alongside a selection of classic 1940s big band hits that defined a generation. The concert aims to capture the unmistakable sound and spirit of the wartime era, bringing vintage rhythms back to life in the heart of the community.
Organisers say the event is not just a celebration of music, but of the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to nurturing creativity. Over the past quarter century, the charity has provided financial support and encouragement to both individuals and groups, helping to sustain a thriving local arts scene.
In keeping with the theme, guests are being encouraged to dress in 1940s-style clothing, with a small dance space available for those wanting to fully embrace the swing era atmosphere.
Adding to the occasion, singer-songwriter Florence Hope will take to the stage as guest vocalist, performing much-loved classics from the decade, including Chattanooga Choo Choo, At Last, Cry Me A River and Love Is Here To Stay. Her set is expected to be a highlight of the afternoon, delivering a powerful dose of nostalgia and timeless melodies.
Tickets are priced at £10 and will be available on the door or in advance by emailing Sue Hooper at [email protected]
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