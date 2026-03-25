Saltash Town Council confirmed on Wednesday (March 25) that the Longstone public toilets have been shut “until further notice” after being targeted in what officials describe as yet another act of senseless of vandalism. The damage, which requires both repair and a deep clean, has rendered the facilities unsafe for public use.
Council teams are now working to restore the site, but no reopening date has yet been confirmed. The incident has also been reported to the local police.
The closure is more than an inconvenience. It is the latest example of a pattern that councils warn is becoming increasingly difficult – and expensive – to manage.
In a strongly worded statement, the council expressed its frustration, highlighting the wider impact such incidents have on already stretched budgets. Every act of vandalism, officials say, diverts money away from essential services and community improvements.
A spokesperson said: “Saltash Town Council is very disappointed this has happened. Acts like this not only cause disruption to the community but also result in unnecessary costs and delays in providing essential services.
“We kindly ask everyone to help us look after our shared spaces. If you see any suspicious activity or damage to public facilities, please report it.”
The incident echoes warnings raised last October, when the Cornish Times reported a surge in vandalism and graffiti across local towns. At the time, communities in Callington, Liskeard and Saltash were all dealing with repeated attacks on public spaces.
Play parks, toilets and recreational areas were among the hardest hit. In Callington, vandals tore apart children’s play equipment at Saltash Road Recreation Ground, even ripping a steering wheel from a toddler ride. Graffiti and further damage to toilet facilities compounded the issue.
CCTV footage of the destruction was passed to police, but the financial burden remained with the local authority. Officials described the acts as “senseless” and warned of the growing cost to taxpayers.
Liskeard faced similar challenges, with vandalism forcing parts of Thorn Park out of action. Safety concerns meant key equipment had to be fenced off, leaving families without access while repairs were arranged.
Saltash itself was already dealing with repeated problems at Longstone Park, where graffiti, overturned bins and damaged play equipment had become a familiar sight in the weeks leading up to the latest incident.
Councillors across the region have warned that the cumulative cost of these acts is becoming unsustainable. Thousands of pounds are being spent each year fixing or replacing damaged facilities, money that could otherwise fund community events, environmental projects or youth initiatives.
Residents, meanwhile, are increasingly frustrated. Many see the repeated vandalism as a direct attack on shared spaces meant to benefit everyone.
Saltash Town Council is now urging the public to play a role in tackling the problem. Anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour or damage to public property is encouraged to report it.
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